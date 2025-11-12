Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Williams puts up 28 in North Alabama’s 87-83 OT win against Northwestern State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Corneilous Williams had 28 points in North Alabama’s 87-83 overtime win against Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

Williams also contributed 16 rebounds and three steals for the Lions (2-1). Donte Bacchus scored 16 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 12 for 19 from the line and added 14 rebounds. Kevin de Kovachich shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Micah Thomas led the Demons (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Izzy Miles added 16 points and two steals for Northwestern State. Chris Mubiru finished with 10 points.

Miles hit a jumper with 30 seconds left in regulation that made it 70-all and eventually forced overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.