Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
63.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

South Florida wins 100-50 over Coppin State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 24 points in South Florida’s 100-50 win against Coppin State on Wednesday.

Pinion also had five rebounds for the Bulls (2-1). Izaiyah Nelson scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Caleb Sanders had 12 points.

The Eagles (0-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Koenig, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Demariontay Hall added 10 points.

South Florida took the lead for good with 18:10 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-23 at halftime, with Pinion racking up 21 points. South Florida pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half for a 43-point lead. Sanders led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.