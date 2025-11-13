South Florida wins 100-50 over Coppin State

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion had 24 points in South Florida’s 100-50 win against Coppin State on Wednesday.

Pinion also had five rebounds for the Bulls (2-1). Izaiyah Nelson scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds. Caleb Sanders had 12 points.

The Eagles (0-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Koenig, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Demariontay Hall added 10 points.

South Florida took the lead for good with 18:10 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-23 at halftime, with Pinion racking up 21 points. South Florida pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half for a 43-point lead. Sanders led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press