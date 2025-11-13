Simmons scores 24, St. Bonaventure takes down Siena 75-66

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points to help St. Bonaventure defeat Siena 75-66 on Wednesday.

Simmons shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bonnies (3-0). Cayden Charles scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Frank Mitchell finished 6 of 13 from the floor to finish with 13 points.

Gavin Doty led the way for the Saints (2-1) with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brendan Coyle added 14 points.

St. Bonaventure entered halftime up 36-33. Simmons paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. St. Bonaventure took the lead for good with 15:37 left in the second half on a layup from Charles to make it 42-40.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

