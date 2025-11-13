Ward scores 15 off the bench, VCU downs Saint Peter’s 78-61

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyrell Ward helped lead VCU over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday with 15 points off of the bench in a 78-61 win.

Ward shot 5 for 11 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Rams (2-1). Terrence Hill Jr. scored 13 points, going 4 of 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Barry Evans had 11 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

Brent Bland finished with 25 points for the Peacocks (1-2).

VCU took the lead for good with 13:13 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-32 at halftime, with Ward racking up nine points. Evans scored a team-high nine points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press