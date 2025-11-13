Skip to main content
Miller drops career-high 30 points to lead Oklahoma State 94-67 over Prairie View A&M

By AP News

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Vyctorius Miller scored a career-high 30 points to lead Okahoma State 94-67 past Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

Miller hit 8 of 12 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point territory. He had another nine points at the free-throw line with two misses.

Parsa Fallah was the only other player in double figures for Oklahoma State (3-0), finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal.

The Cowboys ran up a 46-32 lead in the first half on the back of Miller’s 18 first-half points in which he hit all three of his 3-point attempts.

Oklahoma State trailed 15-14 midway through the first half, but went on a 11-0 point to take a 31-18 lead. The Cowboys never led by fewer than 10 from that point on, and have now won their first three games by at least 24 points.

The Panthers (2-2) were led by Tai’Reon Joseph’s 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting. Doug Young and Marcel Bryant each had 10.

___

