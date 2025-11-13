Skip to main content
Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp each score 19, No. 1 Houston beats Oakland 78-45

By AP News
Oakland Houston Basketball

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings had 19 points and nine assists, Emanuel Sharp scored 19 points and top-ranked Houston routed Oakland 78-45 on Wednesday night.

Flemings was 8 of 12 from the floor, and Sharp shot 7 of 13, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, for Houston (3-0). The Cougars shot 45% and were 9 of 31 on 3-pointers.

Flemings and Sharp each had 11 points in the first half and shot a combined 8 of 16 from the field as the Cougars led 39-17 at the half.

Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr. finished with 11 points. The Cougars outrebounded the Grizzlies 46-32 and held a 40-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Isaac Garrett had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Nassim Mashhour added nine points for Oakland (0-3). The Grizzlies shot 31%.

Oakland started the season with losses to then-No. 7 Michigan ( 121-78 ) on Nov. 3 and then-No. 1 Purdue ( 87-77 ) on Friday before facing the Cougars.

Houston jumped to an 8-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Sharp just over a minute into the game, and the Cougars extended the lead to 21-8 on another 3-pointer by Sharp with 12 minutes left in the first half.

Up next

Oakland: The Grizzlies hosts Defiance College on Saturday.

Houston: The Cougars face No. 22 Auburn in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday.

