UC San Diego secures 78-73 win over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Leo Beath scored 22 points and UC San Diego beat Fresno State 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Beath added seven rebounds for the Tritons (3-0). Tom Beattie scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Alex Chaikin finished with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (2-2) were led by Jac Mani, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jake Heidbreder added 16 points. Zaon Collins had nine points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

UCSD went into the half ahead 42-30. Beath scored eight points in the half. Chaikin’s 3-pointer with 2:37 left in the second half gave UCSD the lead for good at 69-68.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press