Lewis’ 20 lead Georgetown past Binghamton 83-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — KJ Lewis’ 20 points helped Georgetown defeat Binghamton 83-70 on Wednesday.

Lewis added 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-0). Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Malik Mack shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jeremiah Quigley led the Bearcats (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight assists. Binghamton also got 15 points from Jackson Benigni. Bryson Wilson finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgetown hosts Clemson and Binghamton plays Longwood on the road.

