Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
61.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lewis’ 20 lead Georgetown past Binghamton 83-70

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — KJ Lewis’ 20 points helped Georgetown defeat Binghamton 83-70 on Wednesday.

Lewis added 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (3-0). Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Malik Mack shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jeremiah Quigley led the Bearcats (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight assists. Binghamton also got 15 points from Jackson Benigni. Bryson Wilson finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Georgetown hosts Clemson and Binghamton plays Longwood on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.