Washington WR Raiden Vines-Bright leaves game in ambulance after taking big hit

By AP News
Washington Michigan Football

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright left Saturday evening’s game against Purdue in an ambulance after taking a big hit. He was responsive and moving his extremities, according to a Washington spokesperson.

Vines-Bright, a freshman, absorbed the shot from Purdue defensive back Myles Slusher midway through the second quarter and fell to the turf after a nine-yard pickup. Vines-Bright lay motionless until an ambulance came onto the field, to which he was moved into via stretcher.

A Tempe, Ariz., native, Vines-Bright entered the evening as the Huskies’ fourth-leading receiver with 215 yards on 19 catches. He caught three passes for 11 yards before exiting the game.

Washington held a 7-0 lead before Vines-Bright left the game, and took a 14-0 lead shortly after on a one-yard touchdown run by Adam Mohammed.

By ANDREW DESTIN
AP Sports Writer

