Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
Sponsored By:

Wallace scores 20 as Little Rock beats Ball State 68-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — (AP) — Cameron Wallace helped lead Little Rock over Ball State on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in a 68-62 win.

Wallace finished 10 of 14 from the floor for the Trojans (2-2). Braxton Bayless added 17 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 0 for 3 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Johnathan Lawson had 14 points and shot 5 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Armoni Zeigler led the way for the Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points and three steals. Davion Hill added 11 points for Ball State. Cam Denson had 10 points and two steals.

Little Rock pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-48 with 8:49 left in the half. Wallace scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.