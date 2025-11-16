Wallace scores 20 as Little Rock beats Ball State 68-62

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — (AP) — Cameron Wallace helped lead Little Rock over Ball State on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in a 68-62 win.

Wallace finished 10 of 14 from the floor for the Trojans (2-2). Braxton Bayless added 17 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 0 for 3 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Johnathan Lawson had 14 points and shot 5 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Armoni Zeigler led the way for the Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points and three steals. Davion Hill added 11 points for Ball State. Cam Denson had 10 points and two steals.

Little Rock pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 57-48 with 8:49 left in the half. Wallace scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press