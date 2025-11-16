Javon Bennett scores 25 to lead Dayton over Bethune-Cookman 91-82

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett had 25 points in Dayton’s 91-82 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night.

Bennett added five rebounds and five assists for the Flyers (3-1). Amael L’Etang scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Deshayne Montgomery had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (1-3) were led in scoring by Arterio Morris, who finished with 19 points. Jakobi Heady added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Quentin Heady had 12 points and three steals.

Dayton took the lead for good with 6:52 to go in the first half. The score was 45-39 at halftime, with Bennett racking up 18 points.

