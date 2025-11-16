Skip to main content
Aasim Burton scores 21 as Rider knocks off Eastern (PA) 86-54

By AP News

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Aasim Burton had 21 points in Rider’s 86-54 victory over Eastern (Pennsylvania) on Saturday.

Burton added five rebounds for the Broncs (1-2). Zion Cruz scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Mohamad Diallo shot 5 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Dejuan Taylor led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and seven rebounds. Connor Fleet and DaRon Sherman finished with 10 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

