Jacobs has 26 as Southern downs Champion Christian 129-64

By AP News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs had 26 points in Southern’s 129-64 victory against Champion Christian on Saturday.

Jacobs added three steals for the Jaguars (2-2). Rondae Hill scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Brandon Hardy went 6 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Fred’travious Benjamin, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Cameron Parker added 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks for Champion Christian. Kris Barnett finished with nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

