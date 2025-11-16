Skip to main content
Durr scores 16 off the bench, UNC Wilmington takes down South Carolina Upstate 73-60

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Madison Durr helped lead UNC Wilmington past South Carolina Upstate on Saturday with 16 points off the bench in a 73-60 win.

Durr shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (2-1). Nolan Hodge scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 and added seven rebounds. Greedy Williams shot 4 for 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. Christian May added 11 points.

The Spartans (3-2) were led in scoring by Karmani Gregory, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Carmelo Adkins added 13 points for South Carolina Upstate. Learic Davis finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

UNC Wilmington took the lead for good with 6:55 left in the first half. The score was 39-26 at halftime, with Hodge racking up seven points. UNC Wilmington closed out its victory in the second half, with Durr scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

