Brett White II scores 18 to help Oakland defeat Defiance 113-47

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Brett White II had 18 points in Oakland’s 113-47 win over Defiance on Saturday.

White also contributed three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (1-3). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Brody Robinson shot 5 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Isaiah Meade-Moss led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Carder Orr added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press