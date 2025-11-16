Skip to main content
Brett White II scores 18 to help Oakland defeat Defiance 113-47

Sponsored by:
By AP News

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Brett White II had 18 points in Oakland’s 113-47 win over Defiance on Saturday.

White also contributed three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (1-3). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Brody Robinson shot 5 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Isaiah Meade-Moss led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Carder Orr added nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

