Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sandfort scores 28, Mast adds 26; Nebraska hits 15 3s in 105-99 win over Oklahoma

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort had 28 points and seven assists, Rienk Mast scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, and the duo combined to hit nine of Nebraska’s 15 3-pointers to help the Cornhuskers beat Oklahoma 105-99 on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Nebraska (4-0) has won eight straight dating to last season, the program’s longest win streak since the Cornhuskers won 11 in a row in the 2010-11 season.

Sandfort made 10 of 18 from the field, 4 of 9 from 3-point range, and Mast hit 5 of 7 from behind the arc. Jamarques Lawrence hit three 3s and finished with 14 points.

Nijel Pack led Oklahoma (2-2) with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Xzayvier Brown hit four 3s and finished with 20 points, and Tae Davis scored 17 on 7-of-9 shooting.

Lawrence made a jumper and Sandfort followed with a 3-pointer that made it 72-67 with 10:38 left in the game and Nebraska led the rest of the way. Davis answered with a three-point play but Mast followed with a 3-pointer and a layup before Lawrence made a free throw to make it an eight-point game about 90 seconds later.

Pack made back-to-back 3s to make it a one-possession game with 4:41 to play. Sandfort made a pair free throws, found Mast for a 3-pointer, and then made a layup to make it 96-86 with three minutes left.

Nebraska made 34 of 59 (58%) from the field, shot 56% from behind the arc, and made 22 of 28 free throws. The Cornhuskers committed just five turnovers, their fewest in a game since Nebraska tied the program-record with two against Duquesne on Nov. 22, 2023

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.