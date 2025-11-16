Nevada gets scores from all three units in 55-10 drubbing of San Jose State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Carter Jones threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns and Caleb Ramseur ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and Nevada was never challenged in a 55-10 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Jones completed 16 of 19 and Ramseur amassed his rushing total in 20 carries.

It was the defensive side of the ball, however, that got the Wolfpack (2-8, 1-5 Mountain West) going when Nakian Jackson intercepted Walker Eget and ran it back 66 yards for the game’s first score. It was the first of three interceptions for Eget.

Three minutes later, Jones threw a 7-yard touchdown to Chubba Purdy for a two-touchdown lead. Nevada pushed the lead to 31-0 at halftime.

Tama Amisone’s 12-yard scoring run with 1:23 left in the game was the Spartans’ (3-7, 2-4) only touchdown.

Ky Woods ran the ensuing kickoff back 99 yards for the game’s final score.

___

