Northwestern State secures 76-68 win against SE Louisiana

By AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas’ 18 points helped Northwestern State defeat SE Louisiana 76-68 on Sunday.

Thomas shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Demons (2-7, 1-1 Southland Conference). Justin Redmond scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Izzy Miles shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Lions (3-6, 0-1) were led by Jeremy Elyzee, who posted 19 points and two blocks. Isaiah Gaines added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for SE Louisiana. Jalen Forrest also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

