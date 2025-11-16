Skip to main content
Dre Bullock, Isaac Johnson propel Hawaii to 68-62 victory over Utah Tech

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Dre Bullock scored 23 points and Isaac Johnson posted a double-double to lead Hawaii over Utah Tech 68-62 at the Rainbow Classic on Saturday night.

Bullock made 7 of 12 shots and all eight of his free throws for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Gytis Nemeiksa pitched in with 12 points and seven boards.

Ethan Potter had 15 points to lead the Trailblazers (3-4). Jusaun Holt scored 14 off the bench and Noah Bolanga scored 12.

Hawaii led 30-21 at halftime.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

