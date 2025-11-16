Skip to main content
Oday's 19 lead Northern Kentucky past Cumberlands (KY) 101-73

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Oday scored 19 points as Northern Kentucky beat Cumberlands (KY) 101-73 on Sunday.

Oday also had five rebounds and three steals for the Norse (2-2). Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 18 points while going 8 of 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). LJ Wells had 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Andrew McConnell finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Patriots. Javecckio Thomas added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Cumberlands (KY). Ikemba Otuonye also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

