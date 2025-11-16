Skip to main content
Valparaiso defeats Bryant 68-50

By AP News

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 18 points as Valparaiso beat Bryant 68-50 on Sunday.

Chaney also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Beacons (3-1). Shon Tupuola scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. JT Pettigrew had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Timofei Rudovskii led the Bulldogs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals.

Valparaiso went into halftime trailing 30-22. Valparaiso pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave the Beacons the lead at 37-32 with 12:35 left in the half. Chaney scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Valparaiso visits Cleveland State and Bryant travels to play Virginia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

