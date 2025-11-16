Turner’s 30 lead Fairfield past Loyola (MD) 85-82

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Deuce Turner put up 30 points as Fairfield beat Loyola (MD) 85-82 on Sunday.

Turner shot 12 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Stags (3-2). Braden Sparks scored 14 points and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Eric Mejia had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Jacob Theodosiou led the way for the Greyhounds (2-3) with 27 points, six assists and three steals. Braeden Speed added 16 points for Loyola (MD). Sam Springer had 13 points.

Up next

Fairfield plays Saturday against Le Moyne on the road, and Loyola (MD) visits Duquesne on Wednesday.

