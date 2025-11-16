Wake Forest erupts for 61 points in second half, routs UMass Lowell 109-75

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris and Tre’Von Spillers each scored 21 points and Wake Forest rode a 61-point second half to a 109-75 rout of UMass Lowell on Sunday.

The Demon Deacons led by 10 points at halftime and were up by 13 a few minutes into the second half before an 18-0 run put the game well in hand. Nate Calmese scored 10 points in the outburst and Wake Forest led 76-45 with 12 1/2 minutes remaining.

Calmese, a transfer from Washington State who also played at Washington and Lamar, finished with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Omaha Biliew and Myles Colvin each scored 13 points for Wake Forest (3-1), which was coming off an 85-84 overtime loss to No. 6 Michigan.

JJ Massaquoi scored 26 points off the bench, Khalil Farmer 10 and Austin Green another 10 for the River Hawks (1-4),

Wake Forest last scored 100 points in a 101-78 victory over Elon in November 2023.

Up next

UMass Lowell visits Bradley on Wednesday.

Wake Forest travels to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Championship and will open against Texas Tech on Thursday.

