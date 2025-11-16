Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal help Virginia Tech hold off Charlotte 84-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jailen Bedford had 21 points and Tobi Lawal posted a double-double to help Virginia Tech turn back Charlotte 84-76 on Sunday.

Bedford made 7 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for Virginia Tech (4-0). Lawal finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for his third double-double already this season.

Jaden Schutt scored 12 off the bench for the Hokies on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. Neoklis Avdalas scored 10.

Reserve Damoni Harrison scored 18 to lead Charlotte (2-2). Anton Bonke had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double in four games. Ben Bradford had 15 points, Kuluel Mading scored 12 off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting and Dezayne Mingo added 10 points.

Bedford hit two 3-pointers and scored nine to help Virginia Tech take a 20-12 lead. Charlotte missed its first eight 3-pointers until Mading buried one to cut it to 30-24 with 4:26 left in the half.

Bedford answered with a 3-pointer before Bradford hit back-to-back baskets and 2 of 4 free throws to cut it to 33-30. Lawal and Schutt followed with two straight 3-pointers, Ben Hammond and Lawal combined to go 5 for 5 at the free-throw line and Virginia Tech used an 11-2 run to lead 44-32 at halftime.

Schutt hit a 3-pointer for a 55-38 lead with 15:37 left. Bonke made two foul shots to cut it to 68-66 with four minutes left, but Schutt answered with a 3-pointer and the 49ers got no closer.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.