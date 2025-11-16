Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Buntyn scores 19 off the bench, South Dakota defeats Western Michigan 83-78

Sponsored by:
By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Uzziah Buntyn scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead South Dakota past Western Michigan 83-78 on Sunday.

Buntyn went 7 of 10 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Coyotes (3-2). Isaac Bruns scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Cameron Fens and Shey Eberwein both finished with 11 points.

Jayden Brewer led the Broncos (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Western Michigan also got 12 points from Trey Lewis. Carson Vis had 11 points.

Up next

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota visits Missouri and Western Michigan goes on the road to play Ohio State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.