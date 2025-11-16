Skip to main content
Chazadi Wright scores 19, Layla Hays 14 and No. 21 Iowa women rout Northern Iowa 74-41

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Chazadi Wright scored 19 points, Layla Hays added 14 off the bench, and No. 21 Iowa defeated Northern Iowa 74-41 on Sunday.

Wright had a near-perfect shooting performance, making 7 of 8 shots overall, 3 of 3 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws. Hays, too, shot it well, making 6 of 8 field goals and 2 of 3 free throws. She grabbed seven rebounds.

Twelve of the 14 players who saw game time for the Hawkeyes reached the scoring column and Iowa had a 35-9 advantage in bench points.

Iowa (4-0) got 20 points from the bench in the first half and led 35-15 at halftime. Ten offensive rebounds led to 12 second-chance points for the Hawkeyes. Iowa extended the lead by 14 points in the third quarter when UNI made only 2 of 19 field goals and was outscored 25-11.

Bri Robinson scored 15 points for the Panthers (0-3) and Elise Jaeger grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes lead the series 28-3 and have won six straight and 18 of the last 19 meetings.

Up next

Iowa: vs. Baylor on Thursday at the WBCA Showcase in Orlando, Fla.

Northern Iowa: at Creighton on Thursday

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

