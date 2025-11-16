Beers, Chavez power No. 6 Oklahoma past Western Carolina, 95-32

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 6 Oklahoma to a dominant 95-32 victory over Western Carolina on Sunday.

Oklahoma (4-1) also got a boost from Aaliyah Chavez, who tallied 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Zya Vann chipped in 14 points and Brooklyn Stewart added 10 for the Sooners.

Taj Hunter steered Western Carolina (2-2) with 12 points while Ally Hollifield scored 10.

Oklahoma led wire-to-wire and used a 31-9 run to reach a comfortable double-digit advantage midway through the second quarter. Chavez powered the Sooners during the scoring surge, with 12 points and four assists across a 13-minute stretch.

The Sooners outscored the Catamounts 28-10 in the third quarter and went on to lead by as much as 64 points.

Oklahoma scored 33 points off 26 Western Carolina turnovers. The Sooners also won the rebounding battle 54-22.

The Sooners have now won three consecutive games since falling to No. 3 UCLA last Monday. Chavez seems to be finding more comfort in running Oklahoma’s offense as the true freshman guard from Lubbock, Texas, has played well in each of the victories, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists over this three-contest stretch.

Western Carolina has yet to defeat an NCAA Division I opponent so far this season. Oklahoma is the highest-ranked team — men or women — to ever visit the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee. The Catamounts haven’t beaten a major conference opponent at home since 2001.

Up Next

Oklahoma: The Sooners host East Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Western Carolina: UNC-Asheville visits the Catamounts on Wednesday. ____

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press