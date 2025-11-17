Nessah scores 20 as Cleveland State knocks off Radford 87-82

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Dayan Nessah had 20 points in Cleveland State’s 87-82 win over Radford on Sunday at the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Nessah also contributed eight rebounds for the Vikings (2-3). Josiah Harris scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 15 rebounds. Tre Beard shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Highlanders (2-3) were led by Del Jones, who posted 19 points and five assists. Dennis Parker Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for Radford. Lukas Walls also put up 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press