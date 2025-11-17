Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Samford defeats Central Arkansas 84-77 in OT

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jadin Booth’s 21 points helped Samford defeat Central Arkansas 84-77 in overtime on Sunday as part of the ASUN/SoCon Challenge.

Booth also had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). Keaton Norris scored 18 points while going 7 of 16 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and seven assists. Dylan Faulkner shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

Camren Hunter led the Bears (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Javion Guy-King added 13 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas. Ty Robinson finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.