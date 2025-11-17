Samford defeats Central Arkansas 84-77 in OT

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jadin Booth’s 21 points helped Samford defeat Central Arkansas 84-77 in overtime on Sunday as part of the ASUN/SoCon Challenge.

Booth also had five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). Keaton Norris scored 18 points while going 7 of 16 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and seven assists. Dylan Faulkner shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

Camren Hunter led the Bears (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and two steals. Javion Guy-King added 13 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas. Ty Robinson finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press