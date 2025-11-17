Skip to main content
Pissis puts up 19, Alabama A&M takes down Lindenwood 74-65

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis had 19 points in Alabama A&M’s 74-65 win over Lindenwood on Sunday.

Pissis shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lou Hutchinson scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Koron Davis shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (2-3) were led in scoring by Dontrez Williams, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Anias Futrell added 16 points and two steals for Lindenwood. Milos Nenadic had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

