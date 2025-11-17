Fleming scores 25, grabs 12 rebounds as UNLV defeats Memphis 92-78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Howard Fleming Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds in UNLV’s 92-78 victory over Memphis on Sunday.

Issac Williamson also scored 25 points while shooting 8 for 13 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and had five steals for the Rebels (2-2). Tyrin Jones had 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Julius Thedford finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (1-2). Curtis Givens III added 10 points and three steals for Memphis. Simon Majok also put up nine points and seven rebounds.

UNLV outscored Memphis by one point over the final half, while Jones led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

