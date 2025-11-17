Pigge scores 14 as Harvard takes down Marist 56-54

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Pigge’s 14 points helped Harvard defeat Marist 56-54 on Sunday.

Pigge also had seven rebounds for the Crimson (4-1). Robert Hinton scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Tey Barbour shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Pigge hit a 3-pointer that made it 54-all with 30 seconds left and Hinton made two free throws with five seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Parby Kabamba finished with 17 points and two blocks for the Red Foxes (2-2). Elijah Lewis added 11 points and two blocks for Marist. Rhyjon Blackwell also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press