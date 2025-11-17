Skip to main content
Jorgensen’s 15 lead Colorado State past Loyola Chicago 80-67

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Jorgensen scored 15 points as Colorado State beat Loyola Chicago 80-67 on Sunday.

Jorgensen also added six rebounds for the Rams (4-0). Brandon Rechsteiner scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Carey Booth shot 2 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Ramblers (1-4) were led by Justin Moore, who recorded 13 points. Chuck Love III added 10 points for Loyola . Miles Rubin also had seven points, two steals and three blocks.

Colorado State took the lead for good about eight minutes into the game. The score was 33-21 at halftime, with Jorgensen racking up 13 points. Rechsteiner scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Colorado State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Loyola by one point in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

