Walker’s 19 help Illinois State defeat Long Beach State 82-80

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chase Walker and Ty’Reek Coleman scored 19 points apiece to help Illinois State defeat Long Beach State 82-80 on Sunday.

Coleman made 6 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (2-2). Johnny Kinziger shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 15 points.

The Beach (0-4) were led by Petar Majstorovic, who posted 19 points and seven rebounds. Long Beach State also got 18 points from Shaquil Bender. Gavin Sykes finished with 12 points.

Kinziger put up eight points in the first half for Illinois State, which led 42-34 at halftime. Illinois State took the lead for good with 1:46 left in the second half on a hook shot from Walker to make it a 74-72 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press