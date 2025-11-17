Skip to main content
O’Garro scores 23, grabs 11 rebounds, Cal State Northridge beats Troy 94-85

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josh O’Garro scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Cal State Northridge beat Troy 94-85 on Sunday.

Josiah Davis scored 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Matadors (3-2). Larry Hughes Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Cobi Campbell led the Trojans (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Troy also got 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Thomas Dowd. Victor Valdes had 16 points and eight assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

