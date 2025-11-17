O’Garro scores 23, grabs 11 rebounds, Cal State Northridge beats Troy 94-85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josh O’Garro scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Cal State Northridge beat Troy 94-85 on Sunday.

Josiah Davis scored 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Matadors (3-2). Larry Hughes Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Cobi Campbell led the Trojans (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Troy also got 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Thomas Dowd. Victor Valdes had 16 points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press