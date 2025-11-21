Skip to main content
No. 12 Iowa State women go on the road for the first time this season to beat Drake 87-60

By AP News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 22 points, Addy Brown nearly had back-to-back triple-doubles with 12 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 12 Iowa State went on the road for the first time this season to beat Drake 87-60 on Thursday night.

Iowa State improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2021-22 season, when the Cyclones started 7-0. Iowa State’s best start is 14-0 in 2013-14.

Arianna Jackson also scored 12 points for Iowa State. Jada Williams, Sydney Harris and Reagan Wilson each added 11 points.

Anna Becker led Drake (1-3) with 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Maggie Taylor had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Abbie Aalsma scored 11.

Crooks has scored in double figures in 73 straight games — the longest streak by a Big 12 women’s basketball player since Brittney Griner’s 116-game run from 2010-13. Last season against the Bulldogs, Crooks made a layup with one second remaining to secure an 80-78 victory over the in-state rival.

Brown was coming off the fourth triple-double in program history on Sunday against Norfolk State, tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It marked the first time in over a decade that a Cyclone achieved the feat.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Mercyhurst on Sunday.

Drake: The Bulldogs play Arkansas, their third straight Power Four opponent, on Tuesday in Nashville as part of the Music City Classic. Drake also lost to then-No. 21 Iowa last Thursday.

