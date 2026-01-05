Murauskas scores 30, Saint Mary’s downs Seattle U 93-76

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 30 points and 15 rebounds led Saint Mary’s past Seattle U 93-76 on Sunday night.

Dillan Shaw added 20 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc, and had seven rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (15-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Harry Wessels shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth straight victory for the Gaels.

The Redhawks (12-5, 1-3) were led by Junseok Yeo, who posted 24 points and two steals. Seattle U also got 19 points and five blocks from Will Heimbrodt. Maleek Arington also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Murauskas scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Saint Mary’s to a 17-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press