Josh Scovens scores 12 points, Davidson beats cold-shooting Boston College 59-49

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored a season-high 12 points on Friday to help Davidson beat Boston College 59-49 at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Davidson (5-0) is off to its best start since it won five straight to open the 2015-16 season and the Wildcats beat an ACC opponent for the first time since Dec. 6, 2008, when Stephen Curry scored 44 points to lead the Wildcats to a 72-67 victory over then-No. 22 North Carolina State.

Davidson plays Utah State in the championship game on Sunday.

Donald Hand Jr. scored B.C.’s last six points in a 13-2 run to take a four-point lead with 4:27 left in the first half, but the Wildcats scored eight of the final 10 points and led 33-31 at the intermission.

Boston College went scoreless for nearly four minutes as the Wildcats used a 7-0 spurt that culminated when Devin Brown made a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to make it 51-41 with 7:42 left.

Hand led the Eagles with 14 points and Jayden Hastings had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Fred Payne scored 10 points.

Brown finished with nine points to lead the Davidson reserves, which outscored the Eagles 33-5 in bench points.

Boston College (3-3) made 19 of 49 (39%) overall, 3 of 21 (14%) from 3-point range, and made 8 of 14 (57%) from the free-throw line. The Eagles went into the game shooting 40.3% (No. 323 nationally out of 361) from the field, 24.3% from 3-point range (No. 351) and 63.5% from the free-throw line (No. 323).

