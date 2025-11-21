Skip to main content
Smith, Johnson lead Campbell over UT Arlington 71-67

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — DJ Smith scored 20 points to lead Campbell and Jeremiah Johnson secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left as the Fighting Camels knocked off UT Arlington 71-67 on Friday.

Smith added six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (3-3). Dovydas Butka scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Johnson shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Raysean Seamster finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mavericks (4-2). Cameron Jackson added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for UT Arlington. Marcell McCreary also had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Butka scored 10 points in the first half and Campbell went into halftime trailing 31-28. Smith scored a team-high 12 points for Campbell in the second half. Campbell outscored UT Arlington by seven points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

