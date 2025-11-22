Skip to main content
Counter scores 12 in Charleston’s 69-65 victory against UMass

By AP News

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 12 points as Charleston beat Massachusetts 69-65 on Friday at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Counter shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (3-3). Martin Kalu scored nine points while going 4 of 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Chadlyn Traylor shot 2 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

The Minutemen (3-2) were led in scoring by Marcus Banks, who finished with 18 points. Leonardo Bettiol added 14 points, five assists and two steals for UMass. Daniel Hankins-Sanford also put up nine points.

Charleston went into halftime ahead of UMass 29-28. Traylor put up six points in the half. Charleston pulled off the victory after a 9-2 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave the Cougars a 60-57 lead with 4:17 left in the half. Counter scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

