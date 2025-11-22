Anthony Colandrea throws 3 TD passes to lead UNLV to 38-10 victory over Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Colandrea threw three touchdown passes and UNLV breezed to a 38-10 victory over Hawaii on Friday night.

UNLV (9-2, 5-2 Mountain West Conference) turned the game-opening drive into a 44-yard field goal by Ramon Villela, but Hawaii (7-4, 4-3) answered with Micah Alejado’s 70-yard scoring strike to Jackson Harris on the Rainbow Warriors’ third play from scrimmage.

Colandrea passed 8 yards to Jaden Bradley for a touchdown at the end of an eight-play, 75-yard drive and the Rebels led 14-3 after one quarter.

Colandrea and Taeshaun Lyons teamed up on a 72-yard touchdown pass just four plays and 1:23 into the second quarter to push the lead to 10. Keyvone Lee ran it in from 14 yards out at the end of a 13-play drive to make it 24-7, but Kansei Matsuzawa’s 45-yard field goal with 5 seconds left cut Hawaii’s deficit to 14 at halftime.

Colandrea had a 1-yard touchdown toss to Daejon Reynolds on the first play of the fourth quarter to finish off an eight-play, 85-yard drive for a 31-10 advantage. JoJo Earle capped the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run.

Colandrea completed 21 of 26 passes for 253 yards for the Rebels.

Alejado totaled 163 yards on 15-for-24 passing with an interception for the Rainbow Warriors.

Both teams, which began the day in a five-way tie for second place in the MWC, conclude the regular season on Nov. 29 when the Rebels travel to play Nevada and the Rainbow Warriors host Wyoming.

