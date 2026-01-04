Skip to main content
Branch’s 20 lead Kansas City past Omaha 73-66

By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Karmello Branch scored 20 points as Kansas City beat Omaha 73-66 on Saturday night.

Branch shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Roos (4-12, 1-1 Summit League). Jerome Palm added 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. CJ Evans shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to also finish with 14 points.

Paul Djobet led the Mavericks (7-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Grant Stubblefield added 14 points and two steals for Omaha. Tony Osburn also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

