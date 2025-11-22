Christian Hammond scores 19 to help unbeaten Santa Clara roll past Louisiana 80-43

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond had 19 points in unbeaten Santa Clara’s 80-43 victory against Louisiana on Friday night.

Hammond went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (6-0). Bukky Oboye scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Allen Graves shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Dorian Finister led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) with 16 points.

Santa Clara took the lead with 17:59 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Oboye led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-15 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press