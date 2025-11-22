Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
41.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christian Hammond scores 19 to help unbeaten Santa Clara roll past Louisiana 80-43

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond had 19 points in unbeaten Santa Clara’s 80-43 victory against Louisiana on Friday night.

Hammond went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (6-0). Bukky Oboye scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Allen Graves shot 3 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Dorian Finister led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-5) with 16 points.

Santa Clara took the lead with 17:59 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Oboye led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-15 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.