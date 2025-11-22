Skip to main content
Joel Foxwell, Garrett Nuckolls lead Portland over Cal State Fullerton 103-85

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joel Foxwell had 24 points and Garrett Nuckolls scored 20 to lead Portland to a 103-85 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night.

Foxwell also had seven rebounds while Nuckolls grabbed six for the Pilots (4-1). Mikah Ballew went 7 of 15 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Titans (1-4) were led by Joshua Ward with 17 points. Landon Seaman and Jaden Henderson both scored 15 with Henderson adding eight assists.

Portland took the lead with 17:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. James O’Donnell led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 57-42 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

