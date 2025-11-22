Skip to main content
Joshua Hughes posts double-double to lead Evansville over Oregon State 73-69 at Paradise Jam

By AP News

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Joshua Hughes finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Evansville to a 73-69 victory over Oregon State on Friday night at the Paradise Jam.

Hughes made 4 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers for the Purple Aces (3-3).

Bryce Quinet had 15 points off the bench for Evansville. Leif Moeller had 14 points and Connor Turnbull scored 10.

Noah Amenhauser had 17 points to lead the Beavers (3-2), who trailed 30-28 at halftime. Josiah Lake II scored 16.

