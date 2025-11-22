Jeremiah Davis scores 15 off bench to lead Montana State past Long Beach State 78-72

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Davis came off the bench to score 15 points and help Montana State beat Long Beach State 78-72 on Friday night.

Davis made 6 of 7 shots and 3 of 4 free throws for the Bobcats (3-4).

Chris Hodges scored 14 on 7-for-8 shooting for Montana State. Reserve Davian Brown scored 13 on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Jed Miller added 12 points and Patrick McMahon pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Gavin Sykes paced the Beach (1-5) with 24 points. Shaquille Bender scored 17 off the bench and Cole Farrell added 10 points.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball