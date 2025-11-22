Hargrove scores 3 TDs, Joseph leads ground game in Old Dominion’s 45-10 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ke’Travion Hargrove ran for three touchdown runs and Colton Joseph accounted for two touchdowns and 329 yards in Old Dominion’s 45-10 rout of Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Hargrove punched in a 1-yard score for the Monarchs (8-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) less than a minute in, after an interception thrown by JC French IV on the opening possession for the Eagles (5-6, 3-4). He added a 2-yard score and a 12-yard score on either side of halftime in a 40-yard rushing day.

Joseph found Jailen Butler early in the second quarter for his lone touchdown pass. He was 12-of-18 passing for 140 yards, but ran 20 times for 189 yards. He kept it for a 20-yard score with 2:02 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ lone touchdown came on an 11-yard pass from backup quarterback Turner Helton to Dylan Gary with 29 seconds remaining. Helton, the son of Eagles head coach Clay Helton, was 9-of-16 passing for 49 yards. French was 16 of 24 for 147 yards.

Old Dominion’s defense forced the Eagles to punt on seven of 12 drives, forcing a turnover-on-downs and interception on two others. The Eagles mounted just 249 yards of total offense, while the Monarchs tallied 376 yards on the ground alone.

