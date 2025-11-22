Curry records career-high 30 points leading Oklahoma State past Nicholls

Skip to main content
By AP News

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Reserve Jaylen Curry scored a career-hight 30 points and Parsa Fallah scored 12 points and Oklahoma State beat Nicholls 92-81 on Saturday.

Currey also distributed 10 assists against just one turnover all while shooting 8 of 11 and sinking all 12 of his foul shots. Ryan Crotty added 11 points and reserve Anthony Roy 10 for the Cowboys (6-0).

Oklahoma State shot 53% (31 of 59) from the field and 93% (25 of 27) from the foul line. Oklahoma State never trailed.

Jalik Dunkley scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds, Sincere Malone scored 18 points and reserves Zaiden Cross and Trae English 13 respectively for Nicholls State (0-5).

Up 20-19, Roy made a 3-pointer, Kanye Clary followed with another and the Cowboys began expanding their lead. Curry made two foul shots then added a layup with 4:20 left in the first half and Oklahoma State posted its first double-digit at 35-25.

The lead grew to 47-32 at halftime and the Cowboys stayed ahead by 10 or more the entire second half.

Oklahoma State is off to its best start since the 2020-21 season, when a Cade Cunningham-led team opened with six straight wins.

