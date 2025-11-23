No. 7 Baylor women finally overcome Davidson 74-72 on layup with 3 seconds left in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Yuting Deng made a driving layup off the glass with 3 seconds left in overtime and seventh-ranked Baylor overcame Davidson for a 74-72 victory Saturday night.

Three starters had fouled out for the Bears (5-1) before their final possession. Deng’s inbound pass at the end of regulation had resulted in a turnover, but her hard drive at the end of overtime won the game. She finished with 12 points.

Charlise Dunn, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (4-3), made three free throws with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 72. That came after the fifth foul by Taliah Scott, who led the Bears with 22 points but also had nine of their 22 turnovers

Dunn scored all nine overtime points for the Wildcats. She had also scored their last five in regulation, a layup with 17 seconds left and a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left that tied it at 63.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 12 points for Baylor before fouling out with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter. Kiersten Johnson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Katie Donovan added 15 points and Edina Strausz had 10 for Davidson, which was seeking its first win ever over an AP top 10 team.

There were eight lead changes and five ties. The Wildcats led by five early in the third quarter before a seven-minute scoring drought put them down seven.

Two days earlier, Baylor lost 57-52 to No. 19 Iowa to open the WBCA State Farm Showcase at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Scott had 32 points in that game and Littlepage-Buggs was scoreless for only the second time in her 100-game Baylor career.

Davidson gets a bit of a holiday break before hosting Ohio on Nov. 30.

Baylor is home to play Louisiana Tech the day before Thanksgiving.

