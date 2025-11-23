Skip to main content
Cunningham scores 23, Morehead State defeats Louisiana-Monroe 83-80 at ETSU MTE

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Davion Cunningham had 23 points in Morehead State’s 83-80 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at the ETSU MTE.

Cunningham had six rebounds for the Eagles (3-4). Chase Dawson scored 17 points and added five assists. Jon Carroll shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

MJ Russell led the way for the Warhawks (1-5) with 24 points. UL Monroe also got 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists from Lavell Brodnex. Krystian Lewis finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

